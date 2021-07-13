First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QCLN) Stock Price Down 1.8%

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QCLN)’s share price fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $66.08 and last traded at $66.17. 393,796 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 717,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.39.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.05.

