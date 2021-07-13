First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NYSEARCA:SDVY) Shares Down 1.4%

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NYSEARCA:SDVY) shares dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.60 and last traded at $28.66. Approximately 89,466 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 45,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.08.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.47.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.