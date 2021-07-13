First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 97.9% from the June 15th total of 206,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCVT. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 90.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 30,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 14,296 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $301,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 39.5% during the first quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCVT traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,831. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.45. First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $36.33 and a 12-month high of $55.99.

