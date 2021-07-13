FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Insider Acquires £150.36 in Stock

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) insider Ryan Mangold purchased 179 shares of FirstGroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 84 ($1.10) per share, for a total transaction of £150.36 ($196.45).
Ryan Mangold also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 10th, Ryan Mangold bought 209 shares of FirstGroup stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.07) per share, for a total transaction of £171.38 ($223.91).
- On Monday, May 10th, Ryan Mangold bought 205 shares of FirstGroup stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £149.65 ($195.52).
LON:FGP traded down GBX 0.95 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 83 ($1.08). The stock had a trading volume of 1,296,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,866,017. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 81.64. The stock has a market cap of £1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95. FirstGroup plc has a twelve month low of GBX 31 ($0.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 101.30 ($1.32).
FirstGroup Company Profile
FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.
