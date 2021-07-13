Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SVVC) President Acquires $16,830.00 in Stock

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SVVC) President Kevin M. Landis bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.61 per share, for a total transaction of $16,830.00.
SVVC stock opened at $5.70 on Tuesday. Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $7.37.
About Firsthand Technology Value Fund
