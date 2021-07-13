Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SVVC) President Acquires $16,830.00 in Stock

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SVVC) President Kevin M. Landis bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.61 per share, for a total transaction of $16,830.00.

SVVC stock opened at $5.70 on Tuesday. Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $7.37.

About Firsthand Technology Value Fund

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in investments in start-up, late, development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

