FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,642 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.18% of FirstService worth $11,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of FirstService by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,579,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,135,000 after purchasing an additional 514,942 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService during the fourth quarter worth $59,230,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of FirstService by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,567,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,474,000 after purchasing an additional 297,715 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of FirstService by 18.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,634,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,738,000 after purchasing an additional 251,525 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService during the fourth quarter worth $22,071,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FSV. Raymond James lowered FirstService from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on FirstService from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $161.00) on shares of FirstService in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of FirstService in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.17.

Shares of FSV stock opened at $179.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. FirstService Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.66 and a fifty-two week high of $179.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.92 and a beta of 0.93.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.52. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $711.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.34%.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

