FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Stock Position Reduced by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,958 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.24% of FirstService worth $15,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 130,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 15,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 276,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,019,000 after purchasing an additional 6,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 159,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,644,000 after purchasing an additional 29,988 shares during the last quarter. 67.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FSV stock opened at $179.06 on Tuesday. FirstService Co. has a 1 year low of $98.66 and a 1 year high of $179.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 74.54 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.52. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $711.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.34%.

FSV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded FirstService from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $161.00) on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.17.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

