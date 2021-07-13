FirstService (TSE:FSV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $223.74

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$223.74 and last traded at C$222.73, with a volume of 10535 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$223.01.

FSV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of FirstService to C$235.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of FirstService from C$175.00 to C$222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of FirstService to a “market perform” rating and set a C$216.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of FirstService to a “neutral” rating and set a C$222.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FirstService currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$223.88.

The stock has a market cap of C$9.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 74.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$204.28.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.45. The firm had revenue of C$900.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$847.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 4.2299999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.224 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.77%.

In other news, Director Brendan Calder sold 2,000 shares of FirstService stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$205.24, for a total value of C$410,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 210 shares in the company, valued at C$43,100.40.

About FirstService (TSE:FSV)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

