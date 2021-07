Five Below, Inc. (NYSE:FIVE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Five Below, Inc. (NYSE:FIVE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Five Below’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the highest is $1.13. Five Below reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 122%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Five Below will report full-year earnings of $4.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Five Below.

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00.

Shares of FIVE traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.60. The stock had a trading volume of 7,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,052. Five Below has a 12-month low of $96.61 and a 12-month high of $205.28.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

