Five Below, Inc. (NYSE:FIVE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Five Below, Inc. (NYSE:FIVE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Five Below’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the highest is $1.13. Five Below reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 122%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Five Below will report full-year earnings of $4.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Five Below.

Get Five Below alerts:

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00.

Shares of FIVE traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.60. The stock had a trading volume of 7,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,052. Five Below has a 12-month low of $96.61 and a 12-month high of $205.28.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

See Also: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five Below (FIVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.