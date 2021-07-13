Five9, Inc. (NYSE:FIVN) CFO Sells $2,035,000.00 in Stock

Five9, Inc. (NYSE:FIVN) CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total value of $2,035,000.00.

FIVN traded down $3.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $185.12. 372,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,661. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.10 and a 1-year high of $201.75.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

