Five9, Inc. (NYSE:FIVN) CFO Sells $2,035,000.00 in Stock

Five9, Inc. (NYSE:FIVN) CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total value of $2,035,000.00.
FIVN traded down $3.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $185.12. 372,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,661. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.10 and a 1-year high of $201.75.
Five9 Company Profile
See Also: Mutual Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.