Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys 5,100 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $5,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 730.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 102.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

BXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist downgraded Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.47.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $4,602,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $573,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $5,707,500. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $118.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.60. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $124.24. The company has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $713.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.79 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 17.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 62.32%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

