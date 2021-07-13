Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Decreases Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $4,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth about $380,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $421,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 129,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,956,000 after acquiring an additional 14,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $115.23 on Tuesday. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $69.64 and a 52-week high of $130.47. The company has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.88%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EMN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Tudor Pickering cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.25.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 8,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total transaction of $1,011,989.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,586,088.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,461 shares of company stock worth $13,969,529. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

