Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Grows Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 88.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,400 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $5,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4,166.7% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.87.

NYSE CCL opened at $23.86 on Tuesday. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.69.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%. The business had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.88 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,751,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $2,491,549.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,304,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,620,262.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

