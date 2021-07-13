Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Increases Position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 122,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $5,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $37,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 101.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

In other ON Semiconductor news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $89,388.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,540.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,283 shares of company stock worth $892,231. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ON opened at $38.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.88. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $44.59.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ON. DA Davidson set a $3.75 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.09.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.