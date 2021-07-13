Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $3,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Robert Half International by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Robert Half International by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RHI opened at $88.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.02. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.29 and a twelve month high of $92.32.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

RHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.11.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

