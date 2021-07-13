Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 1,000 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $5,973,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 220.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,901 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.18.

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total transaction of $196,528.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total transaction of $26,587,839.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,636,283.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,518 shares of company stock valued at $33,564,831. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $342.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.63. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.98 and a 52-week high of $356.31. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.71.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

