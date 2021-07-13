Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 9,700 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund owned about 0.05% of Voya Financial worth $4,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Voya Financial by 58.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Voya Financial by 46.9% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Voya Financial by 54.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 570 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Voya Financial by 465.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at about $92,000.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

In other news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $192,030.00. Also, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $198,069.84. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,889 shares of company stock valued at $977,410. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $63.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.42. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.17 and a 12 month high of $70.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.48.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 13.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Voya Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.93.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.