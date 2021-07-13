Flamingo (FLM) Price Down 10.7% Over Last 7 Days

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. During the last seven days, Flamingo has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Flamingo has a market capitalization of $53.26 million and $14.57 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flamingo coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00001094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00043862 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00110145 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.96 or 0.00159709 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,496.24 or 0.99888520 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.71 or 0.00961237 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Flamingo Coin Profile

Flamingo’s launch date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance . The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Buying and Selling Flamingo

