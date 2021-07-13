Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.45. Flexible Solutions International shares last traded at $4.33, with a volume of 270,154 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Greenridge Global upgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $53.33 million, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.53.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.63 million for the quarter. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 13.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that Flexible Solutions International Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSI. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Flexible Solutions International by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 618,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 63,300 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Flexible Solutions International by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 162,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 41,234 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Flexible Solutions International by 3,888.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 122,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 118,941 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Flexible Solutions International by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 19,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Flexible Solutions International during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI)

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

