FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:SKOR) Shares Down 0.2%

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:SKOR)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $54.10 and last traded at $54.10. 15,924 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 19,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.18.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.01.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.