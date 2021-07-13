Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.79. Flotek Industries shares last traded at $1.77, with a volume of 122,315 shares traded.

Separately, Noble Financial began coverage on Flotek Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company.

Get Flotek Industries alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.92. The stock has a market cap of $128.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Flotek Industries had a negative return on equity of 65.46% and a negative net margin of 177.57%. The firm had revenue of $11.77 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Flotek Industries, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flotek Industries during the first quarter worth $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Flotek Industries by 6,688.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 26,286 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Flotek Industries Company Profile (NYSE:FTK)

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment designs, develops, manufactures, packages, distributes, delivers, and markets reservoir-centric fluid systems, including specialty and conventional chemistries, for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, remediation, and stimulation activities designed to maximize recovery in new and mature fields, as well as to reduce health and environmental risk by using greener chemicals.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Flotek Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flotek Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.