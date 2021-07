FluoroPharma Medical (OTCMKTS:FPMI) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.01

Shares of FluoroPharma Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPMI) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.01. FluoroPharma Medical shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 69,392 shares trading hands.

FluoroPharma Medical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FPMI)

FluoroPharma Medical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of molecular imaging pharmaceuticals with initial applications in the area of cardiology in the United States. Its product candidates include BFPET, an imaging agent that has completed a Phase I clinical trial in stress-testing for patients with presumptive or proven coronary artery disease (CAD); and CardioPET, a molecular imaging agent, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to assess myocardial blood flow and metabolism in patients with CAD.

