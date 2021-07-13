Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FLUX) Director Michael Johnson Sells 12,658 Shares

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FLUX) Director Michael Johnson sold 12,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $136,959.56.

Michael Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Michael Johnson sold 38,738 shares of Flux Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $408,685.90.

On Thursday, June 10th, Michael Johnson sold 15,745 shares of Flux Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $172,722.65.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Michael Johnson sold 52,083 shares of Flux Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total transaction of $571,871.34.

Shares of NYSE:FLUX opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $22.50.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems.

