Folder Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $697,937.00 (FOL)

Folder Protocol (CURRENCY:FOL) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. One Folder Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00003122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Folder Protocol has traded down 24.4% against the U.S. dollar. Folder Protocol has a total market cap of $3.60 million and $697,937.00 worth of Folder Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00042414 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00118172 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.13 or 0.00153986 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,651.11 or 1.00295328 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $308.57 or 0.00947840 BTC.

Folder Protocol Profile

Folder Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,539,672 coins. Folder Protocol’s official Twitter account is @folderlabs . The official website for Folder Protocol is www.folderlabs.io . The official message board for Folder Protocol is folderlabs.medium.com

Buying and Selling Folder Protocol

