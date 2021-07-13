Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF) Holdings Raised by Corsair Capital Management L.P.

Corsair Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF) by 13,430.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,653,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,641,723 shares during the period. Foley Trasimene Acquisition comprises 3.5% of Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.28% of Foley Trasimene Acquisition worth $16,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $12,963,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,868,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,385,000. Tiger Eye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,926,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $5,020,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WPF traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $9.64. 1,704,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,176,348. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.11. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $14.51.

In other Foley Trasimene Acquisition news, major shareholder William P. Foley II purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $998,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $998,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard N. Massey purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.90 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Company Profile

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on identifying a prospective target business in financial technology or business process outsourcing.

