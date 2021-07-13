Forestar Group (FOR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $287.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.60 million. On average, analysts expect Forestar Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Forestar Group stock opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.25. Forestar Group has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $26.55.

In other news, CFO James Douglas Allen acquired 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.65 per share, with a total value of $74,340.00. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Forestar Group in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. The company sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

