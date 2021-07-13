Formation Fi Hits Market Cap of $8.00 Million (FORM)

Formation Fi (CURRENCY:FORM) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. During the last week, Formation Fi has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar. One Formation Fi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000841 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Formation Fi has a total market cap of $8.00 million and $1.22 million worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00043887 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00110061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.73 or 0.00159371 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,445.45 or 0.99962210 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $312.05 or 0.00961393 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002825 BTC.

About Formation Fi

Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,315,000 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi

