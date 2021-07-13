FortKnoxster (FKX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $180,444.00

FortKnoxster (CURRENCY:FKX) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. FortKnoxster has a market cap of $5.30 million and $180,444.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FortKnoxster coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0356 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, FortKnoxster has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00050712 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00015637 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $263.08 or 0.00811106 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000390 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005382 BTC.

FortKnoxster Profile

FortKnoxster (CRYPTO:FKX) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. The official website for FortKnoxster is fortknoxster.com . FortKnoxster’s official message board is medium.com/fortknoxster . FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster . The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

