Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) Insider Sells $27,500.00 in Stock

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) insider Mitchell Maiman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mitchell Maiman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Forward Industries alerts:

On Monday, June 14th, Mitchell Maiman sold 10,000 shares of Forward Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $27,700.00.

NASDAQ:FORD traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.74. 118,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,900. Forward Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $5.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Forward Industries had a net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Forward Industries, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FORD. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Forward Industries by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 826,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 46,990 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Forward Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Forward Industries by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Forward Industries Company Profile

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for hand held electronic devices. It provides carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, smartphones, GPS location devices, tablets, firearms, and other products.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Forward Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.