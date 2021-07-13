Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

FNV has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays lowered Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Industrial Alliance Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$250.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.75.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FNV traded up $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $148.68. The stock had a trading volume of 10,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,199. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.60. Franco-Nevada has a twelve month low of $105.62 and a twelve month high of $166.11. The company has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.60.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.75 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 10.64%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNV. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 100.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 63.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 66.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.