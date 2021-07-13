Francois Locoh-Donou Sells 1,300 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:FFIV) Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:FFIV) CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total transaction of $233,714.00.

NYSE FFIV opened at $186.02 on Tuesday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.79 and a 1-year high of $216.15.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

