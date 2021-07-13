Frank J. Williams Sells 7,168 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Stock

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 7,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $164,864.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Frank J. Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of Evolent Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total value of $394,000.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of Evolent Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $394,600.00.

EVH traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $22.26. 307,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,967. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.69 and a 12 month high of $23.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 2.41.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $215.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.18 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

EVH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Evolent Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Evolent Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Evolent Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.78.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 511,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,198,000 after buying an additional 7,308 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 980,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,723,000 after buying an additional 15,507 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $910,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,973,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,859,000 after buying an additional 424,359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

