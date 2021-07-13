Frank Slootman Sells 31,546 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CRWD) CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.31, for a total value of $7,801,641.26.

Shares of NYSE:CRWD traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $261.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,239,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,903,892. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.37 and a 12 month high of $269.89.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.