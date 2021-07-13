Frank Slootman Sells 31,546 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CRWD) CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.31, for a total value of $7,801,641.26.
Shares of NYSE:CRWD traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $261.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,239,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,903,892. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.37 and a 12 month high of $269.89.
CrowdStrike Company Profile
Featured Article: What is Liquidity?
Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.