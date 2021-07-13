Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Franklin Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Franklin Financial Services has raised its dividend payment by 29.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of FRAF traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.25. 9,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,211. The company has a market capitalization of $142.51 million, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.87. Franklin Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $19.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.68.

Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.07 million for the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 11.36%.

About Franklin Financial Services

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania.

