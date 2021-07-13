Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP) Director Purchases $101,800.00 in Stock

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP) Director Kathryn P. O’neil purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.09 per share, with a total value of $101,800.00.
Shares of NYSE FSP traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,268. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $6.65.
Franklin Street Properties Company Profile
