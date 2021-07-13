Frax Share (FXS) Trading 12.6% Higher This Week

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. During the last week, Frax Share has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Frax Share coin can currently be purchased for $3.00 or 0.00009160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax Share has a market cap of $48.67 million and $13.14 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00044038 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.58 or 0.00114656 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.13 or 0.00159037 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,766.33 or 0.99966355 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.43 or 0.00956241 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Frax Share Profile

Frax Share was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 coins. The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Buying and Selling Frax Share

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax Share should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax Share using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

