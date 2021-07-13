Freshpet, Inc. (NYSE:FRPT) COO Scott James Morris Sells 1,997 Shares

Freshpet, Inc. (NYSE:FRPT) COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.55, for a total value of $344,582.35.

Scott James Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Freshpet alerts:

On Monday, May 24th, Scott James Morris sold 4,497 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.75, for a total value of $781,353.75.

On Monday, June 7th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $347,138.51.

On Monday, June 14th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total value of $335,176.48.

On Monday, June 21st, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $323,593.88.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.56, for a total value of $322,635.32.

NYSE:FRPT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $161.06. The stock had a trading volume of 171,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,599. Freshpet, Inc. has a one year low of $84.21 and a one year high of $186.98.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.