Freshpet, Inc. (NYSE:FRPT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Freshpet, Inc. (NYSE:FRPT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Freshpet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.00. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Freshpet.

NYSE FRPT traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $161.42. 270,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,864. Freshpet has a 52-week low of $84.21 and a 52-week high of $186.98.

In other Freshpet news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.56, for a total value of $322,635.32. Also, VP Ivan Garcia sold 1,200 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.12, for a total transaction of $205,344.00. Insiders sold 29,174 shares of company stock valued at $4,983,879 over the last ninety days.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

