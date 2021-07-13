Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Now Covered by Susquehanna Bancshares

Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a $15.61 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Frontier Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Frontier Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Frontier Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.87.

Frontier Group stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.48. 397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,724. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Frontier Group has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $22.70.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.78 million. Analysts predict that Frontier Group will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 110 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 104 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 4 A319ceos, 19 A320ceos, 60 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos.

