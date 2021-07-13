FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $57.93. FRP shares last traded at $57.93, with a volume of 10,116 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $544.37 million, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.60.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 162.22%. The business had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter.

In related news, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total transaction of $87,120.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 33,358 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,432.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 20.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPH. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of FRP by 9.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Robotti Robert lifted its position in FRP by 19.0% in the first quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 25,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in FRP during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FRP during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of FRP by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.32% of the company’s stock.

FRP Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRPH)

FRP Holdings, Inc operates as a real-estate investment and development company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties.

