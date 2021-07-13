FT Cboe Vest Growth-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC) Trading 0% Higher

FT Cboe Vest Growth-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC) traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.07 and last traded at $21.99. 4,327 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.98.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.31.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest Growth-100 Buffer ETF – December stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Growth-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest Growth-100 Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest Growth-100 Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.