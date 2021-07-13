FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN) Stock Price Down 0.3%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN) shares were down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.98 and last traded at $32.98. Approximately 1,241 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.06.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.47.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth approximately $791,000.

