FTAC Hera Acquisition (NASDAQ:HERA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 14,947 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 88,955 shares.The stock last traded at $9.83 and had previously closed at $9.80.

About FTAC Hera Acquisition (NASDAQ:HERA)

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

