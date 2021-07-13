Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NYSE:FLGT) COO Sells $140,306.46 in Stock

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NYSE:FLGT) COO Jian Xie sold 1,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $140,306.46.

Jian Xie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 25th, Jian Xie sold 2,000 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.21, for a total value of $144,420.00.

NYSE:FLGT opened at $87.58 on Tuesday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.80 and a 52-week high of $189.89.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

