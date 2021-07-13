Function X (FX) Trading 19.1% Lower Over Last Week

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. One Function X coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000896 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a total market cap of $85.22 million and $313,165.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Function X has traded down 19.1% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,573.38 or 0.99981652 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00036857 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00007150 BTC.
- HNC COIN (HNC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00009260 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00055337 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003062 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006016 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000118 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000449 BTC.
About Function X
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Function X Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars.
