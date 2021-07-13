Function X (FX) Trading 19.1% Lower Over Last Week

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. One Function X coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000896 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a total market cap of $85.22 million and $313,165.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Function X has traded down 19.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,573.38 or 0.99981652 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00036857 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00007150 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00009260 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00055337 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006016 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000449 BTC.

About Function X

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 306,254,860 coins and its circulating supply is 292,063,988 coins. Function X’s official website is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

