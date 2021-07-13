Fundamenta (FMTA) Price Hits $0.33 on Major Exchanges

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. Over the last week, Fundamenta has traded 14% lower against the US dollar. One Fundamenta coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001012 BTC on exchanges. Fundamenta has a total market capitalization of $350,153.01 and $50,961.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00043338 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00119083 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.79 or 0.00155894 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,568.70 or 0.99967262 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.42 or 0.00955895 BTC.

About Fundamenta

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,994,523 coins and its circulating supply is 1,059,994 coins. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Fundamenta Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

