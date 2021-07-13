Fuse Network 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $69,012.00 (FUSE)

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. Fuse Network has a market capitalization of $2.72 million and approximately $69,012.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar. One Fuse Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0494 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00042181 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00116572 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.51 or 0.00152641 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,570.47 or 1.00416916 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $303.40 or 0.00935414 BTC.

Fuse Network Coin Profile

Fuse Network was first traded on September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Buying and Selling Fuse Network

