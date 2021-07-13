Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Futu in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Futu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. lowered their target price on shares of Futu from $246.50 to $230.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.80.

Futu stock traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,934,060. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.37. The firm has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.93 and a beta of 1.29. Futu has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $204.25.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $283.56 million during the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 46.42%. On average, research analysts expect that Futu will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Futu in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Futu during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Futu in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Futu by 16.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 15.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

