Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:FFHL) Short Interest Update

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:FFHL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 149,100 shares, an increase of 1,163.6% from the June 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 13.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Fuwei Films stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $11.06. 23,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,925. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.28. The company has a market capitalization of $36.12 million, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.04. Fuwei Films has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $17.12.

Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.23 million for the quarter. Fuwei Films had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 10.52%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Fuwei Films from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fuwei Films stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:FFHL) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,314 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 8.97% of Fuwei Films worth $3,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Fuwei Films Company Profile

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of biaxially oriented polyethylene-terephthalate films in the People's Republic of China. The company offers dry film, which is used in circuit boards production, nameplate, and crafts etching; chemically treated films used to enhance properties, such as barrier resistance, printing properties, and electrostatic resistance; stamping foil base films and transfer base films for packaging of luxury items, including cigarettes and alcohol; and printing base films for use in printing and lamination.

