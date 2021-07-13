FuzeX (FXT) Market Cap Reaches $338,949.59

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 13th. In the last week, FuzeX has traded down 27.3% against the U.S. dollar. One FuzeX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. FuzeX has a market cap of $338,949.59 and approximately $17.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00051891 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00016277 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.37 or 0.00853096 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000393 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005437 BTC.

FuzeX Profile

FuzeX (CRYPTO:FXT) is a coin. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 coins and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 coins. The official message board for FuzeX is medium.com/fuzex . FuzeX’s official website is fuzex.co . FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FuzeX is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that allows users to convert fiat into cryptocurrencies in real time. With FuzeX card, you can bridge the gap between your online funds and the ones in your pocket. Token holders are able to purchase FuzeX Cards and are also entitled to cheaper annual fees. “

FuzeX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FuzeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FuzeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

